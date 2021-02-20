'Be safe, wear a helmet & a mask': Vivek Oberoi after Mumbai Police issues e-challan of Rs 500 for flouting norms

The video went viral on social media after which the Santacruz division of traffic police issued him an e-challan of ₹500 for not wearing a helmet.

According to a senior traffic police officer, the video was reported by a user, following which an e-challan was issued to the actor on Friday evening by Assistant Inspector Nandkishore Jadhav from the Santacruz traffic police division. The incident and the issuing of the e-challan was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western) Somnath Gharge.

Not just that, the actor was also found flouting a basic COVID-19 norm – he was not wearing a mask. Since the actor was flouting the COVID-19 protocols of not wearing a face-mask in public, he will be booked separately for violating the pandemic orders and SOPs, officials indicated.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi has on Saturday issued an apology, and asked everyone to follow the rules and regulations.

"Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask," he tweeted.