'Be ready to be sued': Gauahar Khan reports fraud after an event claims her, Varun Dhawan's collab

Actress Gauahar Khan on Monday took to her Instagram story to call out a place that claimed to organise a meet and greet event with her.
The '14 Phere' actress shared the poster of the beer pong event that also claimed actor Varun Dhawan's presence in Mohali.
Warning her fans and followers about the fake, Gauahar wrote, "This is fraud ! I'm not going to any beer pong festival! Be ready to be sued!"
Here's what she posted:
Gauahar is known for shutting the trolls in style and giving a befitting reply to nosy questions.
Gauahar made headlines last week for giving it back to those who have been asking her personal questions repeatedly.
She shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing and replying to some 'nosy' questions that she is often asked after getting married.
The actress responded to three most-asked questions in the video.
The clip started with this text, "Nosey questions I get as a married/working female" and the actress' response to the question "when will you have a baby?" read, "Whenever Allah wills! Duh!"
Gauahar also gave a savage reply to "why don't you live with your in-laws?": "My husband and I chose what suits us."
The actress shared another question people frequently ask her about her work life: "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Her reply was, "I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!"
On the work front, Gauahar, who made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', was last seen in the film '14 Phere' with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.
She was also seen in the web series 'Taandav' and as a senior in 'Bigg Boss 14'.
