'Be ready to be sued': Gauahar Khan reports fraud after an event claims her, Varun Dhawan's collab

Actress Gauahar Khan on Monday took to her Instagram story to call out a place that claimed to organise a meet and greet event with her.

The '14 Phere' actress shared the poster of the beer pong event that also claimed actor Varun Dhawan's presence in Mohali.

Warning her fans and followers about the fake, Gauahar wrote, "This is fraud ! I'm not going to any beer pong festival! Be ready to be sued!"

Here's what she posted: