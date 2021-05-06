'Batwara' actress Sripradha passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Veteran Hindi and Bhojpuri film actress Sripadha passed away on Wednesday, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications.
Cine And TV Artistes’ Association General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed the news of her passing to TOI.
The official Twitter handle of CINTAA also shared the news.
Sriprada was known for her work in the '80s and '90s and had been a part of films like Aag Ke Sholay, UIlaka, Bewafa Saman and the television series Zee Horror Show among other projects.
The actress had also worked with veteran superstars Dharmendra and the late Vinod Khanna for the 1989 movie Batwara, as well as the low-budget 1989 Indian version of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Khooni Murda, alongside Deepak Parashar and Javed Khan.
She has also done incredible work down South.
Sriprada's co-star from the 2015 Bhojpuri film Hum Toh Ho Gayi Ni Tohar, Ravi Kishan, too expressed sorrow at the news of her demise.
He said that the actress had a great nature and was very humble and decent.
