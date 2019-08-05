'Batla House' encounter case accused files plea seeking stay on release of John Abraham starrer

John Abraham’s upcoming release Batla House may not release on Independence Day next week. The film set to release in 10 days was to face Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Two accused in the Batla House encounter case have filed a plea with Delhi High court seeking a stay on its release.

The plea likely to be heard next week is filed by accused Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad. They have also requested a screening before the set release date that 15th August. They wish to cross verify is the film is based of facts and indeed follows the sequence in which the incident took place.

Reports quote the plea as, "Although the courts discharge their duties in a free and fair manner and are not likely to be affected by events portrayed in a movie... The release of such a movie would prejudice the trial, especially as there has been an effort to connect the two incident i.e. Batla House and the Delhi serial blasts,"