'Baseless slandering': Sonam Kapoor's husband reacts after shipping company accuses him of doctoring invoices to evade taxes and duties

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja have reportedly been ousted by international shipping company MyUS, for using doctored invoices, a bid which apparently used to avoid paying taxes and custom duty.

In January 2022, Sonam came out in support of her husband after he had tweeted against the shipping company.

Earlier this month, in reply to Anand Ahuja’s complaint on Twitter, the company mentioned that the problem was not with their services but with the documents Sonam’s husband had provided.

In a series of tweets, the company asserted that the invoices attached had up to 90 per cent less value mentioned compared to what he had paid for the goods.

The tweet read, "The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance."

"Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them," it added.

However, after the tweets by the shipping company went viral, Anand Ahuja took to Twitter on February 12 to allege that MyUS refused to validate the PDF receipts and bank statements and accused them of trying to overcharge him and hold his goods for long.

Anand also said that he has moved all his items and closed his account.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST