'Baseless and untrue': Aadar Jain rubbishes wedding rumours with Tara Sutaria

Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain on Saturday rubbished wedding rumours with 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Marjaavaan' actress Tara Sutaria.

Jain's spokesperson said, "The stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He (Aadar) is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie."

According to a Spotboye exclusive report, the duo who is rumoured to be dating were purportedly planning to tie the knot. The report quoted a source from the family saying, “Aadar is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest."

"For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off," the source added.

Earlier, Tara had said that she and Aadar enjoy going out and spending time with each other. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants,” said Tara.