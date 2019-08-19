Baseless and ridiculous: Karan Johar responds to allegations of drugs at house party with B-town celebs

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to the accusations made by the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The leader had claimed that Bollywood celebrities “Were proudly flaunting their drugged state” after the video shared by Karan Johar from his house party got viral.

In the video were seen some of the prominent faces of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan. Responding to the allegations, Karan Johar said that they are “baseless” and “ridiculous”.

Few people had said that they had seen traces of drug powder near the couch in the video. Talking about it, the director said that the shadow of light is perceived to be kind of powder. He also said that in his house there were people from the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week at work. Karan also asked why he would be putting a video if at all anything was happening.