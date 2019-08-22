Bard Of Blood: Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan have a hilarious face-off in an interrogation room

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to venture into the digital platform with Emraan Hashmi starrer Bard Of Blood on Netflix. The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.

While the first teaser will be out on August 22, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his first digital venture through various hilarious bits. After releasing two promotional videos, this time with he has a face-off with the lead actor Emraan Hashmi himself. The two of them are in an interrogation room where Emraan keeps his cool whereas SRK’s dialogues will make you chuckle.