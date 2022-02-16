Bappi Lahiri’s family releases official statement, last rites to be held in Juhu, after son Bappa returns from LA

Mumbai: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69, had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at 11:45 pm on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

He is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer son Bappa Lahiri.

The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US.

“It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul,” read the official statement by the musician’s family.

"The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", 'aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like "Bambai Nagariya" from "Taxi No 9211" (2006), and "Ooh La La" from "The Dirty Picture" (2011).

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:10 AM IST