Bappi Lahiri Funeral Pictures: Disco king's mortal remains taken to crematorium in Juhu

The whole nation is mourning the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night.

Bappi Lahiri, who passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea), was a name best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream. He was 69 when he breathed his last.

He tied the knot with Chitrani Lahiri on January 24, 1977. The couple gave birth to two children, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

His wife Chitrani comes from a family of singers, his daughter Rema is also an excellent singer, and his son Bappa Lahiri has inherited his father's keen sense of music and joined the Hindi film industry as a music director.

The Disco King's mortal remains left his residence on Thursday morning. They were carried by his son Bappa, who returned from Los Angeles, and son-in-law Gobind Bansal.

In the pictures and videos surfaced online, Bappi Da’s daughter Rema remains inconsolable.

The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu.

Ila Arun | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Born as Alokesh Lahiri on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, he was part of a family with a rich tradition in classical music. His father, Aparesh Lahiri was a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Banshori Lahiri, was a musician-singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. He was their only child.

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da had started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar. His maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, along with his parents were a huge part in making music such an indispensable part of Bappi Da's life.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Da was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:26 AM IST