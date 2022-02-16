Bappi Lahiri Death: Kajol, Alka Yagnik, Biswajit Chatterjee arrive at disco king’s Mumbai residence

While a section of Bollywood celebs mourned the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri on social media, a few close friends of the disco king decided to pay a visit at his Mumbai residence.

Those who were photographed by the paparazzi were Alka Yagnik, Sharbani Mukherjee, Biswajit Chatterjee, K K Goswami, and Kajol with mom Tanuja among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Kajol with mom Tanuja | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69.

Lahiri, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Intehaan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", and "Aaj rapat jaaye to", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri was also one of the singers who sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday". The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer, son Bappa Lahiri.

The last rites will be held on Thursday upon Bappa Lahiri's return from Los Angeles, US.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:16 AM IST