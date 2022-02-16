Bappi Lahiri Death: Disco legend's last Instagram post will make you emotional

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is no more. He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise.

The legend, who boasts more than 55.9K followers on Instagram had posted a throwback picture on his feed, two days ago.

The picture featured a young Bappi Da, captioned as, “Old is always gold.”

Bappi Lahiri was synonymous for his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses.

According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'.

He was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Sharaabi’.

His last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.

Bappi is survived by his wife Chitrani, son Bappa, and daughter Rema Lahiri.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:10 AM IST