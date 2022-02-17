Bappi Lahiri Cremated: An emotional Bappa Lahiri lights the pyre - see pics

Hundreds of Mumbaikars, Bollywood personalities and music fans bid a tearful 'alvida' (adieu) to the 'Disco King' Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri as his funeral procession started here on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Bappi-da - as he was revered in the industry - were carried out of his Juhu bungalow to a flower-bedecked van with a huge hoarding of his photo with the trademark jewellery, for his final journey to the Vile Parle crematorium.

Lahiri's daughter and son, Rema and Bappa and other family members were seen weeping inconsolably as the body was placed on the van and slowly wended its way from Juhu to Vile Parle, a couple of kms away for the last rites.

Advertisement

Lahiri, 69, breathed his last around 11.45 p.m. the CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night and Bappa returned from the US early today for performing the funeral rituals.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood personalities like Alka Yagnik, Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Bhushan Kumar, Mika Singh, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Shakti Kapoor, Rupa Ganguly and more were present at the crematorium or at the Lahiri residence to pay their homage to the departed music legend.

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da had started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar. His maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, along with his parents were a huge part in making music such an indispensable part of Bappi Da's life.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

With inputs from Agencies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:54 PM IST