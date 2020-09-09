'Bambai Main Ka Ba' out now: Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee’s foot-tapping Bhojpuri rap that you don’t want to miss!

The wait is finally over! After launching the teaser and poster of the highly-anticipated Bhojpuri music video, Bambai Main Ka Ba, producer-director Anubhav Sinha, the creator, producer and director of the song have launched the full song featuring Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen and never-heard-before avatar!

Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr Sagar, ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’ was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The song entirely sung and performed by Manoj Bajpayee, highlights meaningful take and tongue-in-cheek humour on one of the most popular metropolitan & busiest cities and what is it about the city that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. The song raises a simple question – ‘If Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion, then Bambai is...?’

The director-actor duo was quite excited to share the song link on their respective social media for their fans and followers, who couldn’t stop praising Anubhav Sinha’s thought behind the narrative, Manoj’s singing and performing skills and showcasing the soul of Mumbai.

A collaboration between two old friends, versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee and critically-acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha has resulted in this foot-tapping Bhojpuri Rap that you don’t want to miss!

Produced by Benaras Mediaworks and directed by Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with T-Series, the song ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’ featuring the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has been launched today.