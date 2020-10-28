Ballabhgarh murder case: Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebs demand justice for Nikita Tomar

Several Bollywood celebrities demanded justice for Nikita Tomar on Wednesday. The college student was shot dead in Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

A video of the incident has gone viral and left Bollywood celebrities shocked and disturbed. As they posted their thoughts on social media, #justice4Nikita trended.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed. #weWantEncounterOfTaufeeq."