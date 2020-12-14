'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor replaced by Saiee Manjrekar in Salman Khan's 'Antim': Report

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, "Antim- The Final Truth", in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop.
Last week, Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the "Dabangg" star's first look video from the movie.
In the clip, Khan is sporting a turban and walking in slow motion, in what appears to be a vegetable market.
"'Antim' begins. Bhai's 'Antim' first look," the "Loveyatri" actor captioned the video.
Now, according to a report by Koimoi, the makers had initially roped in “Balika Vadhu” actor Avika Gor in the film. However, she has now been replaced by Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3” co-star Saiee Manjrekar. The news was clarified by Saiee’s father and filmmaker Mahesh.
Gor recently headlined for making her relationship official with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.
The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is 23 now. Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".
She has also been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".
"Antim - The Final Truth" is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern".
While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.
