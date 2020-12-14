'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor replaced by Saiee Manjrekar in Salman Khan's 'Antim': Report

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, "Antim- The Final Truth", in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop.

Last week, Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the "Dabangg" star's first look video from the movie.

In the clip, Khan is sporting a turban and walking in slow motion, in what appears to be a vegetable market.

"'Antim' begins. Bhai's 'Antim' first look," the "Loveyatri" actor captioned the video.