Twitter slams Bhumi Pedenkar for her 'brownface' in Bala

Twitterati are not happy about Bhumi Pednekar’s character as a dark-skinned girl in 'Bala'. Bhumi Pednekar is casted opposite Ayushmann Khuranna in 'Bala'.

The makers released the trailer on Thursday and seems like it has also disappointed fans.

The trailer shows Ayushmann Khuranna suffering through premature balding. And the condition not only affects his self-confidence but also hampers his professional and love life.

In the trailer, Bhumi appears to be a dusky complexion girl in trailer. The trailer was met with a lot of criticism online. It is pretty evident that the actor’s complexion has been altered to make her look duskier.

Well, netizens pointed out the colourism and described it an example of ‘brownface’. Twitter users pointed out that the makers could have casted an actually dark-skinned actor, if they wanted to talk about India’s obsession with fair skin.

Showing disappointment, a twitter user wrote, “One day Bollywood will realise dark skinned people exist and they don’t have to put 2 kilos of dark foundation on a fair skinned actress. One day,”

“Wish industry had dark-skinned actresses to properly portray the struggle. But it’ll be way too long before that happens. Until then this is what we get. Painted faces,” wrote another.

