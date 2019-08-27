'Bala' Teaser: Ayushmann Khuranna transforms from Bold to Bald

New Delhi: The first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Bala' was released on Monday where the actor will be seen playing the role of a bald man.

Unrecognisable as a balding man, Ayushmann shared the minute-long clip on Twitter. As per the teaser, the film seems to be about a balding man and his struggles in a day to day life.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "It's time to make some bold, oops bald moves!" In the teaser, he can be seen singing 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala' song from Shah Rukh Khan's 1992 film 'Deewana' as he rides a motorbike wearing a cap.