'Bala' Box Office Collection: Ayushmann starrer crosses Rs 75 cr mark

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' is riding high on success! In just a week of its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark in India.

The news comes a day after Ayushmann shared that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

It opened with a decent Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and registered a total approximating to Rs 76 crores till Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.