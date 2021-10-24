Bajrang Dal activists ransack sets of 'Ashram 3' starring Bobby Deol in Bhopal; watch video

BHOPAL: Every society sets its own threshold for tolerance. Filmmaker Prakash Jha has earned the wrath of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal for his web series 'Ashram.' The Dal activists vandalised his film set in Bhopal on Sunday; they were allegedly opposed to the name of the series. The activists also allegedly threw ink at Jha's face. The shooting of the third season of Ashram was on in Arera Hills area when Bajrang Dal workers showed up and started damaging the vehicles on the spot. Actor Bobby Deol, whose father Dharmendra is a BJP MP, plays the lead character in the series; he was also present at the spot during the rampage.

Dal's provincial convener warned that Jha will have to change the name of the series or they won't allow the shooting to continue. "If the name of the series is not changed, then shooting will not be allowed. Not just that, the series will not even be allowed to be released. Jha is defaming religion. The ashram tradition is our identity. If any crime has happened in any ashram, then make a film in its name. Do not defame all ashrams," he said.

After the protest, the convener claimed they had talked to Prakash Jha and he has promised to change the name of the series.

The production team tried to initially stop the activists from entering the sets. When director Prakash Jha came out to talk to the protesters, an unidentified person threw ink at him. This led to a clash between the bouncers deployed at the sets and the Dal workers

The Bajrang Dal leaders said that they had warned the production company to change the name of their web series. They further claimed that the production team first provoked them. The production unit is still to lodge any official complaint.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:51 PM IST