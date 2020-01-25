Bajirao copying Kashibai? Ranveer Singh's tacky pants seem a lil' too inspired by Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, who's busy shooting for his upcoming comedy flick, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was spotted at the airport on Saturday. Ranveer Singh, being the fashion icon he is, made people gasp for air with his airport look.
Ranveer Singh doesn’t shy away from playing dress-up and did it once again! The actor who's busy shooting for Yash Raj Films' upcoming comdey, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to resume work. Ranveer never hesitates from wearing a bizarre outfit and his recent fashion look has left the fashion police cringing. The ensemble that can be described in two words - ‘fashion blunder', consisted of a polka dot shirt with exaggerated ruffled collars, a matching polka dot cap and the highlight of all, pink stripped pants. The actor completed the look with a pair of pink pointy shoes and pink glasses with a white frame.
Ranveer's outfit seems a little too inspired from Priyanka Chopra's Sabyasachi pants that she donned for Vogue magazine's cover. Did Bajirao copy Kashibai's look?
Well, apart from making jaws drop at the airport, here's how Twitter reacted to Ranveer's look:
On the work front, Ranveer also awaits the release of his upcoming sports drama, '83'. The makers of ’83 have been treating the audience with the first looks of all the characters who brought the World Cup home in 1983.
Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983 lead by the all-rounder Kapil Dev.
The film has already garnered immense appreciation when the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev came out in the iconic ‘Natraj Pose’. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie with the iconic and the most significant number of the history of our sports- 83. The film that also stars Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020.
