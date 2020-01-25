Bajirao copying Kashibai? Ranveer Singh's tacky pants seem a lil' too inspired by Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, who's busy shooting for his upcoming comedy flick, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was spotted at the airport on Saturday. Ranveer Singh, being the fashion icon he is, made people gasp for air with his airport look.

Ranveer Singh doesn’t shy away from playing dress-up and did it once again! The actor who's busy shooting for Yash Raj Films' upcoming comdey, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to resume work. Ranveer never hesitates from wearing a bizarre outfit and his recent fashion look has left the fashion police cringing. The ensemble that can be described in two words - ‘fashion blunder', consisted of a polka dot shirt with exaggerated ruffled collars, a matching polka dot cap and the highlight of all, pink stripped pants. The actor completed the look with a pair of pink pointy shoes and pink glasses with a white frame.