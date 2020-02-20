'Baith jaiye chacha': Swara Bhasker slams Waris Pathan's 15 crore Muslim statement

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who's been unapologetically voicing her anti-CAA stance, has slammed the 'stupid' statement of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Waris Pathan.

Waris Pathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus. "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally here. The AIMIM leader has been receiving flak for the statement and the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress also took to her Twitter to slam Waris Pathan's 'stupid and irresponsible' statement.

Condemning the statement, Swara Bhasker wrote, "बैठ जाओ चचा! If you cannot say something helpful don’t say it at all! Stupid, irresponsible and highly condemnable statement !!! Such talks only harm the movement! #shame"