'Baith jaiye chacha': Swara Bhasker slams Waris Pathan's 15 crore Muslim statement

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who's been unapologetically voicing her anti-CAA stance, has slammed the 'stupid' statement of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Waris Pathan.
Waris Pathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus. "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally here. The AIMIM leader has been receiving flak for the statement and the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress also took to her Twitter to slam Waris Pathan's 'stupid and irresponsible' statement.
Condemning the statement, Swara Bhasker wrote, "बैठ जाओ चचा! If you cannot say something helpful don’t say it at all! Stupid, irresponsible and highly condemnable statement !!! Such talks only harm the movement! #shame"
Waris Pathan has been recieving backlash for his speech at an anti-CAA rally. The AIMIM leader had also said, "They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together."
Swara Bhasker has been at the forefront, unapologetically voicing her opinions on the ongoing discourse in the country. The actress has been making headlines for her stance against the ruling government, especially during the anti-CAA-NRC rallies.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
Inputs from ANI.
