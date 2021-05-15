‘Bahut hui Mann Ki Baat’: ‘Mirzapur’ actor Rajesh Tailang urges PM Modi to discuss common man’s woes amid COVID-19 crisis

Tailang is known for his work in films such as "Siddharth", Omerta", "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", "Aiyaari" and "Mukkabaaz". He has also lately been busy in the digital space with web series such as "Mirzapur", "Delhi Crime", "Crackdown" and the OTT film "Comedy Couple".

The actor says he wants "to work with names like Anurag Kashyap, Ketan Mehta, Govind Nihalani, Richie Mehta and Hansal Mehta among many others."

He was last seen in the film "Pagglait", a comedy drama written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film features Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Rajesh Tailang, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

