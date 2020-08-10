'Bahut himmat hai': Alia Bhatt trolled for sharing 'Sadak 2' posters with comments section on mute

Ahead of the trailer release of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to share some interesting first look posters of the characters. The' Gully Boy' actress once again got brutally trolled on the micro-blogging app, despite muting the comments section.
The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit 'Sadak', marks the return of Mahesh as director after two decades and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital release. The trailer of the flick will drop on Tuesday.
A day before the trailer release, sharing the poster of Dutt's character, Alia wrote: “'Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain' #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!"
"'Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain' #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!" - she wrote alongside a picture of her character from the film.
The caption for Aditya Roy Kapur's character poster read: "'Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal' #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!"
'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt, who has been facing the wrath of furious netizens for being a 'product of nepotism', had recently muted the comments section on her social media. However, this didn't stop a section of Twitter from trolling Bhatt. They quote-tweeted the actress' posts with nasty comments. A user wrote: "Irony at its peak!! Yaha himmat k dialogue mar rhi ho aur comments turn off krke rkkha hai dar k maare! If u are strong enough from inside,then why not face the trolls and prove ur credibility."
Another wrote: "Alia knows that her movie has no chance to survive against good movies. Bahot himmat jhutani padi hogi @aliaa08 Ko ye trailer ki update dene main."
While some called for a boycott over the movie, others took jibes at Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for his conncetions with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
Here are a few reactions:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)