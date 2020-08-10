'Bahut himmat hai': Alia Bhatt trolled for sharing 'Sadak 2' posters with comments section on mute

Ahead of the trailer release of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to share some interesting first look posters of the characters. The' Gully Boy' actress once again got brutally trolled on the micro-blogging app, despite muting the comments section.

The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit 'Sadak', marks the return of Mahesh as director after two decades and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital release. The trailer of the flick will drop on Tuesday.

A day before the trailer release, sharing the poster of Dutt's character, Alia wrote: “'Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain' #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!"