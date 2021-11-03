'Baghban' and 'Dost' screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari dies at 84

Veteran screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari, known for writing the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini's 'Baghban', died on Wednesday morning at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

He was 84 years old when he breathed his last. His son Mohsin Ansari confirmed the news of the writer's demise, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

His last rites will be performed later today at the Oshiwara Kabristan.

Ansari started his career as a writer in 1974 with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer 'Dost'.

Later, he penned Dharmendra and Hema Malini-starrer 'Dil Ka Heera' (1979), late actor Dilip Kumar, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Izzatdar' (1990) and 'Pyaar Hua Chori Chori', which starred Mithun and southern actor Gouthami.

Ansari later joined hands with veteran filmmaker BR Chopra and wrote the dialogues and screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Salman Khan-starrer 'Baghban' in 2003.

The late screenwriter is survived by his son and daughter.

ALSO READ Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46 - Check out his last tweet and Instagram post

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:22 PM IST