'Baghban' actor Saahil Chadha and wife sustain injuries after getting hit by ambulance

Bollywood actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila sustained injuries after being hit by an ambulance in Mumbai last week.

Reportedly, the couple was immediately admitted to Bombay Hospital.

According to a report in ETimes, Promila sustained two fractures in the leg, while Saahil, who got dragged by the ambulance for about two feet has sustained injuries on his stomach and thigh.

Saahil is expected to get discharged by Monday or Tuesday as he has not suffered any major injuries in the accident and Promila has chosen to stay at her cousin's place in Cuffe Parade.

Reportedly, the police have nabbed the driver. Saahil also told ETimes that it was a miraculous escape for them as the driver was not driving too fast.

Saahil had played the role of one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sons Rohit Malhotra in Baghban.

He has also been a part of other films like Section 375, Thodi Life Thoda Magic among others.

Besides acting, Saahil is also a producer and a voice-over artist. He has lent his voice to many characters in international films.