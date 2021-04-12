BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra stuns in outfits with plunging neckline as she presents 'Best Animated film'

London: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, for the category of Best Animated film.
Chopra Jonas on Sunday stunned fans with her red carpet look.
The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram and posted pictures in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous as the actor aced the fashion game for the prestigious event.
The pictures see the 'Isn't It romantic' actor in a fish-cut black dress with a plunging neckline that had an accentuated fabric across the waist, in the shape of a butterfly.
The actor looks charismatic as she donned a minimal makeup look and aced the red lip colour.
The long dress had put the actor's toned figure on display, as she seems all set to present an award at the award ceremony. The actor has tied her hair in a neat bun.
The actor left a butterfly emoticon in the caption to all the posts featuring her red carpet look.
"Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.
Pete Docter's "Soul" was the winner in the category, beating competition from niminees such as "Onward" and "Wolfwalkers".
Moments before the award celebration started, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, were photographed together.
Priyanka wore a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline and paired it with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classy wardrobe. He looked dapper in black suit and a crisp white shirt.
For the unversed, the 'Fashion' star's film she has co-produced and acted in, titled 'The White Tiger', is competing in two categories.
The lead actor of the film- Adarsh Gourav- has been nominated for the best actor in a leading role. The film, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, has also received a nomination for director Ramin Bahrani in the adapted screenplay category.