BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav earn a spot on the longlist for 'The White Tiger'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is basking in the success of her latest film ‘The White Tiger’, has earned a spot on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) longlist for its 2021 Awards.

The longlist, which was shared by her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra features Priyanka in the Supporting Actress category.

Parineeti took to Twitter and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! Can't wait for this to happen!”

Meanwhile, the film's lead, Adarsh Gourav also made it to the longlist for the Leading Actor.

The other categories in the longlist featuring 'The White Tiger' are Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing.

PC also shared Parineeti's tweet and wrote, “You’re a cutie tishuuuu! love u @ParineetiChopra"