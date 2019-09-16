Badshah’s throwback picture with Ranveer, Arjun, Ayushmann is squad goals

Badshah has had quite the year with his music video breaking records on YouTube, the rapper has even ventured into acting. Marking his acting debut in Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, Badshah has surely impressed the audience with his skills. His recent Instagram post with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana is just going to make your day brighter and better!

He posted the picture with the caption, “Throwback to the day we almost ended up making the coolest boy band that no one needed. Oh and happy birthday @ayushmannk @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh On second thoughts: suggest a name for this boy band.” All the boys are seen dressed in black outfits and we can’t get enough of this picture.