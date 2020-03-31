Badshah's latest track 'Genda Phool' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez faces backlash for not giving credit to a poor writer

Badshah's latest track 'Genda Phool', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The recreated Bengali track which was released on March 26 is facing severe criticism from Bengalis.

Touted as a groovy song with a folk twist, 'Genda Phool' is a recreation of an old Bengali hit 'Boro Loker Beti' sung by Swapna Chakraborty. The song which was sung by Swapna has been written by a poverty-stricken Bengali writer Ratan Kahar. The song's makers have been receiving flak for not giving Ratan Kahar a mention in the credits. Not just that, a user has also said that the original song writer doesn't have enough finances to sue the music giant Sony music.

His tweet read: " This is RATAN KAHAR, a folk artist from Bengal.

GENDA PHOOL is RATAN KAHAR's song from the 70s & is extremely popular amongst Bengalis.

Sadly he doesn't have the money to sue Badshah who claims that the lyrics/music is by him.

But you have the power to spread the truth. Use it."