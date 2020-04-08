Badshah deposits Rs 5 lakh to Ratan Kahar's account over 'Genda Phool' plagiarism row

Taking to Instagram, Badshah had said as an artiste, he would never rob another of his credit. "Whosoever has tweeted me and all those who made this documentary and his well wishers, I want you to reach out to Ratan Kahar and tell him that I am here and he can reach out to me, I would love to help him. I have heard he is struggling financially and I want all my friends from the fraternity to support folk artistes," he had said.

As Badshah's team wanted to communicate with the singer through his local contacts, it was finally made possible on April 3.

The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, debuted on March 25 and was among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users had pointed out how the song does not mention Kahar's name.

Kahar, who is in his 70s and hails from Birbhum in West Bengal, earlier claimed that he wrote the song but never got any recognition for it. His song has been recreated in the past as well.

Kahar said he first got to know that his song was used in the video after a theatre personality showed the video to him.