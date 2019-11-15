Badshah collaborates with J Balvin, Major Lazer for 'Que calor' remix

Mumbai: Indian rapper Badshah has collaborated with "Mi gente" hitmaker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of "Que calor".

"Que calor", which was released in September, also features Dominican rapper El Alfa.

"It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the 'Que calor' India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer are dance music legends, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I really look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bring 'Que calor' to India. Prepare to be blown away," Badshah said.