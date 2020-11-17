Badshah Birthday Special: From plagiarism to fake followers, controversies involving the 'Genda Phool' rapper

Starting his career alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2006, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his stage name Badshah, has come a long way in making music.
The Bollywood rapper will turn 35 on November 19.
Badshah has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India.
In 2020, nine of his tracks topped the World Digital Song Sales chart by Billboard.
'Genda Phool' is his most commercially successful track, and also the most controversial in Indian history.
On the occasion of his birthday, here's a throwback to all the famous controversies involving the famous rapper.
1. Fake Followers case
In August 2020, Mumbai Police investigated at least 20 prominent personalities including rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah.
After a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Badshah reportedly admitted to shelling out over Rs. 75 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers.
Following the interrogation, the rapper issued a statement where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.
"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," read the statement issued by Badshah.
2. Plagiarism
Back in April, rapper Badshah made headlines for the credit row of his track 'Genda Phool', which featured Jacqueline Fernandez.
The music video of Badshah's recreated track 'Genda Phool' debuted on March 25 and was among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users had pointed out how the song credit does not mention Ratan Kahar's name. The writer of the original song, Kahar had expressed his disappointment over the recreated version. Badshah had then reached out to the artist and even helped him financially by depositing Rs 5 lakh in his account. He even promised Kahar to visit his residence at Suri in Birbhum, West Bengal.
Speaking to PTI Ratan Kahar had said, "Yes, my son has confirmed Rs 5 lakh from Badshah has entered my bank account. But money is not everything, I am happy as he has credited me as the composer of the lyrics "Baro Loker Beti Lo" which he had weaved in his music video 'Genda Phool'. I want to leave behind any controversy."
