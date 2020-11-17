Badshah Birthday Special: From plagiarism to fake followers, controversies involving the 'Genda Phool' rapper

Starting his career alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2006, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his stage name Badshah, has come a long way in making music.

The Bollywood rapper will turn 35 on November 19.

Badshah has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India.

In 2020, nine of his tracks topped the World Digital Song Sales chart by Billboard.

'Genda Phool' is his most commercially successful track, and also the most controversial in Indian history.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's a throwback to all the famous controversies involving the famous rapper.