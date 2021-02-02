'Badhshah ki party badi bhaari padi': Kapil Sharma jokes about Guru Randhawa being booked after club raid in Mumbai

For the uninitiated, cricketer Suresh Raina, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa were among those booked for violating night curfew after a raid conducted at a club in Mumbai, in December.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at 2:30 am on December 22, after the Maharashtra government declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step, amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

After the raid, Guru had statement stating that he 'deeply regrets the unintentional incident'.

A statement from Randhawa's management company read, "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials."

"He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.