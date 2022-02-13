'Badhaai Do' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 4.37 crore in 2 days

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' is among the first few films to open exclusively in theatres this year. It is winning hearts and rave reviews for brilliant performances and hilarious and thought-provoking narrative.

The movie, which took an opening of Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, witnessed a considerable jump on Saturday by raking in Rs 2.72 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 4.37 crore.

Commenting on the positive box office update of the film on day 2, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#BadhaaiDo jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign… witnesses +64.85 percent growth… #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead… Biz should grow further today (Day 3)… #ValentinesDay (Mon, Day 4) should also benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: Rs 4.37 cr. #India biz.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Considering the Covid-19 scenario and restrictions, the audience have flocked the theatres to bless the couple and experience all the fun on the big screen. The jump in collections indicate that numbers could rise over the Valentine's weekend.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The movie released on February 11 in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:19 PM IST