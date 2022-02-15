Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar to bring best of action world together with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

After the thunderous response of the announcement teaser of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' it is clear that fans are hungry for action and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar knows how to bring the audience flooding into the cinema hall post COVID-19.

Being one of the few directors who can helm big screen spectacles, Ali has directed Salman Khan’s biggest blockbusters – 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Now, he is bringing the best of the action world together in his upcoming film by bringing the talented new age action star Tiger Shroff and India’s original action hero Akshay Kumar to share screen space.

It is such kind of content that has true potential to spell success at the box office like South Indian movies have done in the recent past.

The film will be produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Pooja Entertainment.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:37 PM IST