Bad news guys: Poonam Pandey is hitched, see pictures

Earlier in May, Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released. A case was registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act, reports hindustantimes.com.

Poonam has always been in the news for her controversial antics and photo shoots on social media. Here are some that made headlines over the years.

2011 World Cup

During 2011 World Cup, Poonam made a startling comment saying she would strip if India wins the world cup. The Kingfisher calendar model had sent a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking for permission to strip.

When asked if being into news for the wrong reasons bother her, Poonam said, "It does not. Personally I don't think it is a negative publicity. If doing anything for Team India or for the nation is considered negative then what should I say?"

The aspiring actress insisted that going bare was her idea of celebrating the victory and not a publicity stunt.

"I had made that statement for Team India, I don't regret it at all. I did not think that it will turn out to be such a big thing and become such a issue. It may be a big question in a country like India. But internationally several models have done this kind of act, so why are people in India are taking it as a big thing?" she wondered.

2016 debut film Nasha

In 2016, Poonam magnetized controversy, courtesy the hot posters of her debut film Nasha. The film's suggestive posters didn't go down well with Shiv Sena, which took objection to the same and pulled down posters in Lower Parel and Borivali.

Reacting to this, the film's producer Aditya Bhatia had said that he failed to understand how someone can find the posters objectionable, when the film's publicity stills have been approved by the Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFA).

The film gained mixed critical response. Mumbai Mirror stated that "Nasha unselfishly makes an attempt to stay away from unnecessary sex and tell a story, but ultimately, like school in summer, it's not got class."

2020 allegations against Raj Kundra

In February 2020, alleged that Raj Kundra and his associates were illegally using content, featuring her, even after a contract between the two parties was terminated. Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah denied Pandey's charge and even claimed that they did not received any notice.

It started when Pandey signed a deal with Kundra and his associates, called Armsprime Media. The company was handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claimed that they had been using content meant for the app even after the contract to do so expired by over eight months.

Pandey alleged that Kundra had been using the content and minting money. The actress stated that over a period of six months she had been getting obscene calls.