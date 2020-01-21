Back with a boom: Shahid Kapoor spotted at the airport as he jets off to resume 'Jersey' shoot

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Tuesday, as he jetted off to Chandigarh, to resume the shoot of his upcoming sports-drama, 'Jersey'
The 'Kabir Singh' actor had injured himself while shooting a cricket sequence for the sports drama and had to get 13 stitches on his lower lip. After the accident, Shahid returned to Mumbai to rest for a couple of days until his wound would heel. And, he has finally resumed working and will continue shooting for Gowtam Tinnanauri's 'Jersey'.
Shahid's lower lip has now healed and he looked in the pink of his health and as dapper as ever in his airport ensemble. He wore an all-black outfit and layered his casual attire with a colour-blocked jacket and a pair of white sneakers.
Shahid also took to his Instagram story to share the news with his fans and wrote, "Thank you for all for your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn't show much now. So back on set. Boom!!"
Shahid's 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.
