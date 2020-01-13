Back in the game: Anushka Sharma to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in next

Anushka Sharma has signed her first film post Zero and she is turning cricketer. Though she is yet to announce the film, the actress will essay the role of former Indian Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma was seen dressed in cricket jersey as she began shooting at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. She was joined by Jhulan Goswami herself at the time of the shooting. She sported a similar hairstyle as Jhulan during the shoot as she filmed a scene of entering the stadium with 10 players. They shot till 5 am in the morning but Anushka packed up at 4 am and left for Mumbai on Sunday. Anushka will do a promo shoot on January 25.