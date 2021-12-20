Bachelor Dad: Tusshar Kapoor to talk about his unconventional journey to fatherhood in his first book

Bollywood actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor recently said that he is elated to announce his book 'Bachelor Dad'.

Tusshar is a single father of a child born via surrogacy in 2016. The actor had earlier stated that the idea of being a single parent came to him when he met 'Rajneeti' director Prakash Jha in a flight in 2015.

After that, he met a family, who had gone through the same procedure. Post-meeting them, Tusshar was inspired and ready to become a single parent.

Recently, Tusshar said, that becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of his life and his first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how he took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood.

"I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled,' he said.

"Published by @penguinindia, my book is my story in my voice. I hope when you read it, you walk away inspired to be a little more honest and a little more brave. The book is out next month," he added.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:17 PM IST