'Bachchhan Paandey' New Song: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon share a glimpse of their 'bhaukaal bhari mohabbat' in ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’

After the evil and deadly ‘Maar Khayegaa’ that introduced audiences to the protagonist, Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the makers are now out with the second song ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the track promises ‘bhaukaal bhari mohabbat’ with the duo’s electric chemistry set against breathtaking visuals.

The melodious love song sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, has been shot at picturesque locales in Rajasthan and choreographed by Ganesh Acharyaa.

‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ will be out for audiences to enjoy on the March 1, 2022.

Check out the teaser of the song:

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:14 PM IST