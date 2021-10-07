‘Bachche pe kya beeti hai…’: Why did Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh break down on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’?

Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen in 'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, Genelia broke down in tears as Big B asked the makers to run the clip of their cause, which was children suffering from cancer.

After watching the clip, Riteish said, "Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through)."

The actors will also go down the memory and share a few memories revealing about industry experiences and unveil secrets on the show, too.

Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen proposing to Genelia D'Souza in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Amar Akbar Anthony's' style.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for almost a decade, and have two sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:12 PM IST