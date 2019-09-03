Bollywood

Bachchans, Katrina, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

By Asian News International

The Ambanis- Nita and Mukesh Ambani- put out a magnificent and star-studded show to welcome Ganpati into their home, which was bedecked in flowers.

Mumbai: The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan along with wife and son Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the Antilia in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek at Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek at Antilia Ganpati celebrations

Actress Katrina Kaif was seen at the star studded celebration with sister Isabelle Kaif in peach and pink shades.

Isabelle with sister Katrina Kaif
Isabelle with sister Katrina Kaif

From the Cricket world, Sachin Tendulkar came with his wife, son and daughter. Yuvraj Singh was also seen with his wife and another criketer attending the celebration was Zaheer Khan and wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel
Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel
Zaheer Khan with Actress and wife Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan with Actress and wife Sagarika Ghatge

Tendulkar donned a maroon kurta and his son opted for a blue one. Standing alongside her husband, Anjali and daughter Sara looked graceful in magenta pink and light green outfits.

Tendulkar family at Antilia Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai
Tendulkar family at Antilia Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai

The occasion was also graced by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. Harbhajan looked handsome in a white kurta pajama. Standing alongside her husband, Geeta and daughter Hinaya looked beautiful in traditional outfits.

Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and Daughter Hinaya
Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and Daughter Hinaya

Actor Vidya Balan too arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur for the celebration. Dressed in Kanjeevaram Saree, Vidya looked beautiful and elegant. Siddharth complementing his stunning wife wore yellow coloured ethnic outfit.

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Antilia Ganpati celebration
Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Antilia Ganpati celebration

Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Athiha Shetty alongside father Sunil Shetty and more were also snapped at the Ganpati celebrations.

Aamir Khan snapped in a new look at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations
Aamir Khan snapped in a new look at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations
Anil Kapoor donning all while for Ganpati celebrations at at Antilia
Anil Kapoor donning all while for Ganpati celebrations at at Antilia
Karan Johar spotted wearing Payal Singhal's collection from Lakme Fashion Week 2019
Karan Johar spotted wearing Payal Singhal's collection from Lakme Fashion Week 2019
Karsima Kapoor along side cousin Aarman Jain at Ganpati celebrations
Karsima Kapoor along side cousin Aarman Jain at Ganpati celebrations
Sunil Shetty with wife
Sunil Shetty with wife
Director Farah Khan was also present at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations
Director Farah Khan was also present at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations
Veteran actress Rekha was seen at the Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Veteran actress Rekha was seen at the Antilia Ganpati celebrations

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit graced the event with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene sporting an elegant taffy pink saree. While her husband wore white kurta pajama with a maroon jacket.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Madhav Nene
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Madhav Nene

Ileana D'Cruz entered solo in a peach dress with intricate magenta work paired with a heavy neckpiece.

Ileana D'cruz at Antilia Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai
Ileana D'cruz at Antilia Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai

Actor Isha Koppikar arrived with her husband Timmy Narang for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Isha looked every bit gorgeous while Timmy opted for a simple white kurta pajama.

Isha Koppikar and husband Timmy Narang for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Isha Koppikar and husband Timmy Narang for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Anu Malik too graced the ceremony with his wife and daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. The ace music composer looked he looked simple yet smart in sage ethnic attire.

Anu Malik with family snapped at Ganapati celebrations at Ambanis'
Anu Malik with family snapped at Ganapati celebrations at Ambanis'

Also seen in attendance was cricketer Hardik Pandya. He looked dapper in a navy blue Jodhpuri Suit.

Hardik Pandya in all Black at Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Hardik Pandya in all Black at Antilia Ganpati celebrations

Vaibhavi Merchant too arrived solo, looking every bit of stunner dressed in a purple Salwar Kameez.

Director Rajkumar Hirani with wife at the Ganesh Puja at Ambani's in Mumbai
Director Rajkumar Hirani with wife at the Ganesh Puja at Ambani's in Mumbai
Brhamastra team, Aayan Mukerji with stars Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Brhamastra team, Aayan Mukerji with stars Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Aditi Rao Hyadari was spotted at the Ganpati celebrations
Aditi Rao Hyadari was spotted at the Ganpati celebrations
Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi were snapped at the Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi were snapped at the Antilia Ganpati celebrations
Vicky Kaushal wore a traditional red Kurta to pay his respect at the Ambanis'
Vicky Kaushal wore a traditional red Kurta to pay his respect at the Ambanis'
Kajol donned a Golden black saree at the Ambani's Ganpati festivaties
Kajol donned a Golden black saree at the Ambani's Ganpati festivaties
Kriti Sanon was snapped at the Ganpati Celebrations at Ambanis'
Kriti Sanon was snapped at the Ganpati Celebrations at Ambanis'

Along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani their son, Anant with fiance Radhika and Akash with wife Shloka were also present at the occassion.

Neeta Ambani snapped with daughter Isha Ambani
Neeta Ambani snapped with daughter Isha Ambani
Neeta Ambani with Radhika Merchant
Neeta Ambani with Radhika Merchant
Photos by Viral Bhayani

