Bachchans, Katrina, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

Mumbai: The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

The Ambanis- Nita and Mukesh Ambani- put out a magnificent and star-studded show to welcome Ganpati into their home, which was bedecked in flowers.

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan along with wife and son Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the Antilia in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.