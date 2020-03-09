‘Baby reham karo yaar’: Deepika Padukone's latest pics are so hot even Ranveer Singh can't handle it!

'Chhapaak' actress, Deepika Padukone has been blessing fans with her mesmerising photos from her Elle magazine issue. And Deepika's pictures are so hot that even husband Ranveer Singh can't handle it!
Deepika Padukone recently featured on Elle magazine's March 2020 cover and has been treating fans, by sharing appealing pictures on her Instagram. The diva is channelling her inner mermaid as she poses by the beach, under the clear blue sky. Deepika sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a series of pictures and left the internet drooling. Well, it's not just the fans but even Ranveer Singh couldn't handle the heat on his wifey's Instagram feed and took to the comments section to write, "Baby reham karo yaar."
While the picture has over 1,399,083 hearts, Ranveer's comment also grabbed the attention of fans. His comment received over 27k likes.
Here's the post:
On the work front, Bollywood's 'it' couple - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - will be soon seen on the big screen together in '83'. In the sports drama, Ranveer Singh portrays the iconic character of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika is essaying the role of his wife, Romi Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.
