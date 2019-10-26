Baby on board for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover?

Bipasha Basu recently made an appearance with hubby Karan Singh Grover at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and she looked as stunning as ever. However something about the pictures have attracted major speculations about Bipasha being pregnant.

Well, fans have a craze of speculating and guessing, every time there are pregnancy rumors. From looking for the slightest hints to scrutinizing every picture of the celebrity, the curiosity to know if the celebrity is pregnant is real.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were recently spotted at an event together. The two were sporting ethnic outfits for the Diwali bash. While the pair looked adorable and all smiles together, there was something else that grabbed attention.

Bipasha’s pictures from the event has left the fans wondering if she is expecting a baby. Bipasha was there to attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Bipasha wore a gorgeous Gopi Vaidya outfit.

Well, we don't know if it's the heavy lehenga or the bengali-beauty has just put on a lil extra weight!

Here are the pictures from the event that has left fans speculating if Bipasha is pregnant: