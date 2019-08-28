Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor mourns her sister Annabel’s sudden demise

Kanika Kapoor best known 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan', 'Beat Pe Booti' recently took to her Instagram to cherish the memories with her sister Annabel. The playback singer then in the post also revealed about her sister’s sudden demise to her fans.

After Kanika’s post her fans rushed to support her and paid tribute to her sister. Kanika Kapoor shared a series of photos with Anabel and captioned the post as, 'My sister Annabel has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. There are no words to describe what I am feeling right now. Worst day of my life I will always keep all the beautiful memories close to my heart. Lots of love.'

The shared pictures show Kanika and Annabel having fun together, she also shared some pictures with friends and family from their vacation. Take a look: