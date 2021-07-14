Babil shares pics of private lake he inherited from dad Irrfan Khan; reveals what he plans to do with it

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently shared pictures of himself peacefully floating on a boat in the midst of a huge lake.

In the caption, the aspiring actor wrote, "Lake babil."

Later Babil said that the lake was left by his late father for him. He also revealed what he will use it for.

In the comments section, Babil shared that he has signed all his inheritance to his mom Sutapa Sikdar but Irrfan Khan left him the lake and he has decided to use it for a noble purpose.

Replying to one of the comments, he wrote, "Guess what? I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here."