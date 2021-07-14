Babil shares pics of private lake he inherited from dad Irrfan Khan; reveals what he plans to do with it

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently shared pictures of himself peacefully floating on a boat in the midst of a huge lake.
In the caption, the aspiring actor wrote, "Lake babil."
Later Babil said that the lake was left by his late father for him. He also revealed what he will use it for.
In the comments section, Babil shared that he has signed all his inheritance to his mom Sutapa Sikdar but Irrfan Khan left him the lake and he has decided to use it for a noble purpose.
Replying to one of the comments, he wrote, "Guess what? I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here."
Meanwhile, Babil regularly shares posts about his late father on Instagram. He also posts pictures of his mother and brother Ayaan Khan.
Irrfan Khan passed away in April last year after a long battle with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.
Last month, Babil had announced that he was dropping out of his film studies course to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood.
Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing the bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production titled 'Qala'. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars 'Bulbbul' actress Triptii Dimri.
