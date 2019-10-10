'Baahubali: The Beginning' to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Prabhas is currently on a roll as his last film Saaho was a huge success at the box office. The actor was immensely praised for his role and fans couldn’t stop cheering for the star which needless to say just added to the actor’s happiness. Recently, the actor took to his social media to share with his fans that his film Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the 19th of October, 2019. Prabhas also added that while the screening will go on a live orchestra will be played in sync with the film so as to maintain the wow factor of the film that is one of the highly praised films in Indian cinema.

The actor shared, “It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime seeing the score of our film #Baahubali being played LIVE at the Royal Albert Hall. I can’t wait to be a part of this moment and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”