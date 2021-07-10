'Baahubali: The Beginning' clocks six years: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and other actors get nostalgic

The team of "Baahubali" took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the blockbuster franchise, as the first film of the series, "Baahubali: The Beginning", completed six years of release.

Lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia posted on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Prabhas, who played dual roles as the protagonists in the two parts, posted a still of the multi lingual film that broke several records.