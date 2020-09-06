'Baahubali' star Prabhas' swanky gift to his trainer can get you a flat in Mumbai

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when many gym trainers are facing severe crisis, one trainer in particular, may have won the lottery.

Laxman Reddy, actor Prabhas' gym trainer received a very expensive car gift. It was not just any usual car, but a Range Rover Velar luxury SUV, which is worth Rs 89 lakh. It was a gift from the Baahubali actor himself.

We wonder what Rs 89 lakh can get us!

This is now the most expensive car gift given by any actor to their personal staff. The last one was a Jeep Compass, gifted by actress Jacqueline Fernandez to her make up artist a few years down the line.

On the workfront, Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame, for a 3D film titled "Adipurush", to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

"Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," said the "Bahubali" actor.

Raut added: "We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

"The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters," said Bhushan Kumar.